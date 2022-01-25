UK PM Assures Nusrat Ghani's Claim Of Her Being Fired Due To 'Muslimness' Will Be Probed

After Tory legislator Nusrat Ghani claimed that she was allegedly removed from her ministerial role in 2020 because of her being a Muslim, UK PM Boris Johnson has launched a probe into reports stating that he takes these concerns with extreme seriousness. Ghani is the first female Muslim government minister in UK history. As per the reports by the Telegraph, the Whitehall investigation is set to examine UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid.

Nusrat Ghani, who was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport in 2018 was replaced by Kelly Tolhurst in February 2020 following a cabinet reshuffle, which was allegedly confided by Javid. Ghani approached Javid soon after Chief Whip Mark Spencer allegedly informed her that she was sacked because of her "Muslimness." Nusrat Ghani, then went to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2020 to put out her allegations.

No 10 officials were aware of the charges

However, it is believed that No 10 officials were aware of the charges before Ghani informed the Prime Minister about it, according to Sputnik. PM Johnson proposed to Ghani that she file a complaint with the Conservative Party. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the launch of an investigation into the alleged Islamophobia. He urged the Cabinet Office to investigate Nusrat Ghani's allegations.

Along with Javid, Mark Spencer is also likely to be questioned. The investigation will also question third parties who may have significant knowledge regarding the subject, according to Sputnik. This may include anybody with whom the legislator and Chief Whip had discussed the issue. Ever since the controversy erupted, Chief Whip Mark Spencer has claimed that he never made the allegations attributed to him by Ghani following the cabinet reshuffle in 2020 and that her defamatory assertions are absolutely wrong.

Prime Minister does not discriminate in any manner

Nadhim Zahawi, who is a Muslim and Conservative politician stated that Boris Johnson had spoken to Nusrat Ghani and that she has made a very severe claim, adding that the Prime Minister spoke to her last night and stated the Cabinet Office would investigate and look into the details of this, according to Sky News. He went on to add that Islamophobia in the party is not widespread and the Prime Minister does not discriminate in any manner against anyone, particularly when it comes to religious origin.

Image: AP