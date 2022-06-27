UK PM Attempts To Defuse Fire Over 'third-term' Talks After Massive Flak From Opposition

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday played down his comments on his willingness to complete a full second term or lead the party for third term. In response to the stark criticism from opposition, Johnson- who is currently attending the G7 summit in Germany- told his colleagues that he was "only joking" when he said "mid-2030s" was on his agenda, RT News reported. Speaking to ITV News in Bavaria, the British PM said that his remarks were in line with his "mere enthusiasm" for the job.

Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda at the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting, Johnson has said he is "actively thinking" about a third term despite back-to-back drubbing in two by-elections. "At the moment I am thinking actively about the third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it," the British Prime Minister said when asked if he would like to serve a full second term in office (up to 2028 or 2029), as quoted by BBC.

"We have embarked on a massive project to change the government, the Constitution of the country, the way we run our legal system, the way we manage our borders, our economy. All sorts of things we are doing differently. We also, at the same time, a colossal project to unite and level up ... It is going to take time and I want to keep driving forward," the largely criticised Johnson told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

Johnson's remark leaves opposition leaders in splits

Senior Conservative politicians to believe he was joking. Noting Johnson's statement, senior leaders even called the UK PM "extremely delusional" after he suffered a catastrophic defeat in the hands of Liberal Democrats and Labour representatives. "When I heard he plans to stay until 2030, I thought he was talking about the 24-hour clock,” quipped MP Andrew Bridgen, one of the conservatives who is calling for the resignation from Johnson. “I’m more than happy for him to stay until 20:30. He can even stay until nine o’clock if he wants – so long as he’s gone before Parliament breaks up for summer," he added, as quoted by RT News.

Johnson's negligence to change his behaviour in office has infuriated the senior members of the party. Further, his ambitions to extend his premiership to the third term also set a tone of discomfort among the members. Some also questioned why Johnson was being allowed to address the media as talks of replacing the 58-year-old PM intensified. He also withstood calls to quit after losing Wakefield to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats on a gruelling night.

(Image: AP)