UK PM Boris Johnson 'actively Thinking' For Third Term Amid Criticism And Calls To Quit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "actively thinking" of serving a third term despite back-to-back drubbing in two by-elections on the same day. As quoted by UK-based media, Johnson is looking forward to leading his party to the next polls and beyond even after facing serious criticism of his leadership and subsequent calls to quit. Noting Johnson's statement, senior leaders of the Conservatives party said the UK PM has become "extremely delusional" after the catastrophic defeat in the hands of Liberal Democrats and Labour representatives.

"At the moment I am thinking actively about the third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it," the British Prime Minister said when asked if he would like to serve a full second term in office (up to 2028 or 2029), as quoted by BBC.

Johnson was speaking in Kigali, Rwanda at the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting. The UK PM went on to emphasize that he was in fact "thinking about a third term in the mid-2030s." His comments came after two bruising defeats in the past three weeks in Wakefield, Tiverton and Honiton.

"We have embarked on a massive project to change the government, of the Constitution of the country, the way we run our legal system, the way we manage our borders, our economy. All sorts of things we are doing differently. We also, at the same time, a colossal project to unite and level up ... It is going to take time and I want to keep driving forward," the largely criticised Johnson told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

Johnson's negligence to change his behaviour in office has infuriated the senior members of the party. Further, his ambitions to extend his premiership to the third term also set a tone of discomfort among the members. Some also questioned why Johnson was being allowed to address the media as talks of replacing the 58-year-old PM intensified.

UK by-election winner calls for Johnson to quit

After the announcement of the results, winners of the parliamentary by-elections on Friday demanded the resignation of the UK PM. As the voters turned against the Conservative Party, Labour party's Simon Lightwood (winner from Wakefield, both England) said: "the people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of British people, they have said unreservedly, Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated." Speaking in sync was south-west constituency of Tiverton and Honiton's Richard Foord from Liberal Democrat. "The only decent course of action left open to you (Boris Johnson) is to heed their call and resign," Foord.

Johnson has been facing political doldrums since he narrowly escaped the no-confidence motions last month. It came amid the "party gate" investigations, for which the British PM was fined for attending public gatherings breaching COVID protocols. Johnson is currently attending the G7 Summit in the Bavarian Alps, Germany following which he will participate in the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.

(Image: AP)