UK PM Boris Johnson Admitted To Hospital For Routine Surgery, Says 10 Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for a minor routine operation on his sinuses, Number 10 Downing Street informed in a statement on June 20. PM Johnson was put under general anaesthesia at a London hospital in the morning, and is now recovering. In his absense, UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was handed the responsibility of making any decisions while the British Prime Minister underwent the operation.

A Downing Street spokesman told the British press that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s return to work depends on his overall health and how he was feeling. PM Johnson is scheduled to chair a meeting of his senior ministers on June 21, but it remains unclear at this time if he will be attending it. Later in the week, the UK PM is also expected to attend the gathering of Commonwealth leaders. The operation performed on PM Boris Johnson on June 20 was carried out by the NHS.

The procedure had been "scheduled for a while" and is unrelated to UK PM’s previous coronavirus infection as opposed to the speculations. In April 2020, Johnson was treated for at least three nights in the intensive care unit (ICU) for COVID-19. At the time, the then Foreign Secretary of Britain Dominic Raab was in charge of the government.

UK PM made surprise visit to Ukraine

Boris Johnson on June 17 made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he gifted Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a copy of Robert Hardman's Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II. In response, Zelenskyy took quite an interest in the published biography of the Queen of England, which was published to honour her Platinum Jubilee. In pictures published by the Ukraine Presidential office, Johnson looked healthy as he handed Zelenskyy the book.

To the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. pic.twitter.com/5CU7Chl79L — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022

The latter was seen leafing through the copy that features original insights from Queen Elizabeth II's friends, family, and staff. During his visit, the UK PM iterated that it is vital to show that the UK was in it for the “long haul” in support of Ukraine, and that it would continue providing “strategic resilience” in the face of Russian aggression.

“When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need,” Johnson reportedly said during his visit. He further noted that the Russians are "grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true, which is that Ukraine can win and will win.”

Image: AP