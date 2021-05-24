UK PM Boris Johnson And Fiancée Carrie Symonds Send Out Wedding Invitations: Report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent out wedding invitations to family and friends for the ceremony on July 30, 2022, reported The Sun. However, according to the media outlet, the details of the couple’s wedding destination still remain a secret. Symonds and Johnson, who have been romantically involved since 2018, announced that they were engaged to be married in February 2020 and have also given birth to a baby boy last year.

Johnson, 56 and Symonds, 33 have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became the British PM in 2019. They have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. According to media reports, it still remains unclear how the British PM met Symonds but their relationship was confirmed shortly after Johnson announced that he would be divorcing his second wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler in September 2018. Wheeler and Johnson have had four children and British PM's fifth child was born in 2009 following an extra-marital affair. Johnson was also married once to Allegra Mostyn-Owen before Wheeler.

Further, Johnson’s child with Symonds is the sixth one that he has apparently publically acknowledged, as per reports. Symonds made the announcement of her child with the British PM on her private Instagram account and confessed to being “incredibly blessed”. At the time, Symonds wrote, “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed."

Who is Carrie Symonds?

The daughter of British media outlet's co-founder, Matthew Symonds and lawyer Josephine Mcaffee, Carrie Symonds, was born on March 17, 1988, and was raised in London. Even her paternal grandfather was a newspaper editor and a member of Johnson's Conservatives' main opposition, the Labour Party. According to several media reports, Carrie Symonds has studied theatre and art history at the University of Warwick before kickstarting her career in the Conservative Party as a press officer.

It was while working at Conservative Campaign Headquarters when Symonds contributed to Johnson's mayoral selection in 2010 and then reelection in 2012. She has also worked with former culture secretary John Wittingdale, in addition to becoming a media special advisor for Sajid Javid when he was in the Department for Communities and Local Government. Moreover, she also became the youngest-ever head of communications of the Conservative Party in 2018 at the age of 29.

After leaving that position in the same year, Symonds took up a public relations role at the United States environmental campaign group, Oceana. According to Oceana's official website, Symonds is “passionate about protecting oceans and marine life, particularly by reducing plastic pollution”. On her Twitter account, the 31-year-old describes herself as a “conservationist” and is now seen frequently sharing information about plastic pollution and the environment.

IMAGE: AP