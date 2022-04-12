UK PM Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak To Be Fined For Violating Rules During COVID Lockdown

In a key political development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for breaching COVID lockdown laws. A fixed penalty notice is set to be issued to the UK Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson, BBC News reported. Officials on Tuesday revealed that PM Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had received notification of fines after the investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan police into parties that took place in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown period.

According to the respective spokespeople of Johnson and Sunak, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have not been provided details regarding the event for which they have been fined. Reportedly, Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak attended the birthday party of the Prime Minister on June 20.

Labour leader roots for Boris Johnson & Sunak's resignation

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Johnson and Sunak to resign as they had breached the law and lied to the people and stressed that "Britain deserves better." Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and Scottish National Party leader, also called on the Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. Taking to Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon wrote, "Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go. And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him."

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.



They must both resign.



The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

Police investigating into COVID law breach at gatherings in Downing Street

The Metropolitan Police has been carrying out an investigation into an alleged COVID law breach at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street, as per the BBC News report. Reportedly, the Metropolitan police have so far more than 50 fines. The people who have been issued fines include the government's former head of ethics Helen MacNamara, who received a fixed-penalty notice for attending a leaving party in the Cabinet Office in June 2020. The information regarding parties being held in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 was first reported in December 2021. Johnson had refuted the claims and asserted that all the measures announced by the government were "followed at all times," as per the news report. Later, details regarding more and more parties emerged and he faced questions over his involvement. Boris Johnson had apologized for attending a drinks party in Downing Street. However, Johnson in his address at the parliament said that he believed that it was a work event.