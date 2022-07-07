UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He announced that he will continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. This comes amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. Reports had emerged that Pincher groped two men at a private members’ club and Johnson was aware of the allegations against the Minister in 2019.

In his official address, Boris Johnson said, "It is a clear view of Parliament that there should be a new PM. For the past few days, I worked to live the mandate of the people. Our mass investment program policy in Ukraine was the biggest in the century. In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues, that it would be eccentric to change the PM."

"We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next PM, " he added.

#BREAKING | 'To the new Prime Minister, I say, I will give you as much support as I can': Boris Johnson after stepping down as UK PM. Watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/NC0anTjmHC — Republic (@republic) July 7, 2022

Johnson agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, suggested him to resign for the good of the country. Earlier on Thursday, Caroline Johnson and Luke Hall, deputy chairs of the Conservative Party, and Rob Butler, a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) at the Foreign Office announced their resignations as well.

As of now, around 58 ministers have resigned from the Boris Johnson government. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and other Conservative Party lawmakers had asked Johnson to tender his resignation after several ministers stepped down.

Despite allegations that he protected supporters from corruption allegations, misled Parliament, and that he was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules, Jonhson managed to remain in power for almost three years.

UK political crisis

This comes after recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against a Conservative lawmaker before he promoted him to a senior position in the government. The crisis began when Chris Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip after he was accused that he had groped two men at a private club. That triggered a series of reports about past allegations leveled against Pincher. Johnson tried to deflect criticism with shifting explanations about what he knew and when he knew it.

Soon after this Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday night, triggering a series of resignations among the Cabinet as well as lower level officials. Javid said Johnson’s actions threatened to undermine the integrity of the Conservative Party and the British government.

(With Agency Inputs)