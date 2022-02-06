UK PM Boris Johnson Appoints New Members To His Team Following Partygate Scandal Report

After the report of the partygate scandal was released earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made some changes to his team by appointing new chiefs of staff and communications. As per the reports of Daily Mail, former GB News presenter Remainer Guto Harri will lead the communications team, while Brexiteer and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will be the PM's chief of staff. During his tenure as London Mayor, Guto Harri served as Boris Johnson's Spokesman and Chief of Staff.

PM Johnson stated that both men will change how No 10 functions, boost the role of the Cabinet and backbench colleagues and expedite the defining purpose to level the country. The PM suggests that the Cabinet government will be greatly strengthened as a result of this move, with Ministers and Parliament playing a greater role.

Shock resignation of Munira Mirza

The changes come following the shock resignation of Munira Mirza, the PM's long-serving policy head and one of the last remaining aides from his days as London Mayor at City Hall, earlier this week, according to Daily Mail. Jack Doyle, the director of communications, Dan Rosenfield, the head of staff, Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary, and Elena Narozanski, the special adviser in the policy unit, all resigned.

The Administration stated that more appointments will be made in the following days with an emphasis on enhancing involvement and cooperation with lawmakers, according to ANI. Boris Johnson stated that he pledged to reform this week so that they can get back to doing the job that the British people elected them to do. He further said that they must continue to recover from the pandemic, assist hundreds of thousands more people in finding jobs, and carry out the ambitious programme to level the country and improve the possibilities for people regardless of their background.

Parties held at Downing Street should not have been allowed

Following the release of the findings on the investigation conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray, PM Johnson informed Parliament that he is going to "get on with the work," according to ANI. The long-awaited report concluded that the parties held at Downing Street during the lockdown should not have been allowed to take place. However, before the report was made public the London Metropolitan Police had asked the senior civil servant leading the investigation to make minimal reference to some of the gatherings to avoid jeopardising their own investigation.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP