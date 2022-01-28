The official report of the COVID rule-breaking parties in the Downing Street investigation is still not out, which has led the MPs to tell UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it is "time for the truth to be released". He has also been told not to hide critical details of the report, as per The Guardian. Boris Johnson, in the meanwhile, has vowed that the official report on the parties held in Downing Street will be published in full and that he doesn't know when top civil servent Sue Gray's conclusions would be released

The report of the investigation, which is investigated by Sue Gray was nearing completion earlier this week, but its release was postponed when Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, according to the Guardian. Johnson stated he has not been engaged in the report's postponement, emphasising that people should wait for the independent investigations.

'Not attempting to obstruct the report': PM's Spokesperson

The spokesperson of PM Boris Johnson stated that they are not attempting to obstruct the report and that it is still their plan to publish the report as soon as it is obtained from the investigation. However, Conservative MP Mark Harper stated that the report must be published in its entirety and that any attempt to conceal or suppress critical information would be wrong. Opposition parties also expressed worry over how the report's publication was handled. Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, wrote to Johnson saying that it was time for the truth to be revealed and asked the prime minister for a commitment to publish the report in its entirety.

Liberal Democrat leader and MP Ed Davey has urged that all the emails, and messages should also be made public, according to The Guardian. He warned that any attempt to whitewash this situation or hide details would elicit even more public outrage and that it would be a horrible insult to the public.

Speculations around time of report

Some Conservatives believe the report will not be revealed until early next week. Insiders in the government have dismissed charges that they are to blame for the delay, instead, they are blaming it on conversations between the Metropolitan Police and the Cabinet Office, according to The Guardian.

Image: AP