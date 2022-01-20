UK PM Boris Johnson Asserts He Will Not Quit As Pressure From Tory Rebels Mounts: Report

Amid calls for resignation and rivals in the Tory (Conservative) Party forcing a vote of confidence on his leadership, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he will not quit. According to a Sky News report, the British PM is determined to fight back and is motivated by an apparent split among the Conservative Party leaders on when to get Johnson ousted and who would replace him. Reportedly, the British PM’s allies also believe that the defection of Bury South MP Christian Wakeford might have rallied some wavering Conservative backbenchers behind the embattled Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the results of the investigation led by UK’s senior civil servant Sue Gray into the Downing Street gatherings in 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown, is not expected until next week. As per the Sky News report, Johnson’s allies are now expected to exert massive pressure on rebel lawmakers to wait until Gray’s report is published before they take any new steps. Johnson, on Wednesday, even faced a grilling at the House of Commons by MPs but refused to say if he should resign for misleading the Parliament.

Johnson repeatedly dodged questions over the range of 10 Downing Street parties that took place in 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown. He also insisted that no action would be taken until the results are published by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the Downing Street gatherings.

The latest brutal grilling of Johnson in the UK Parliament came after he not only said that he was unaware of the party in Downing Street in May 2020 was ‘against the rules’ but also apologised for attending the gathering. The UK PM’s former aide Domonic Cummings and other Downing Street sources had warned that the 20 May 2020 lockdown ‘bring your own booze’ or ‘BYOB’ party would have breached coronavirus restrictions.

Boris Johnson grilled in House of Commons

During the Wednesday session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Keir Starmer threw tough questions at Johnson, many of which the UK PM refused to answer directly. Starmer asked, “If a Prime Minister misleads Parliament, should they resign?” To this, the British PM replied that the Labour MP is “continuing to ask a series of questions which he knows will be answered by an inquiry”. Johnson even accused Starmer of “wasting this House’s time”.

Meanwhile, former minister David Davis also made an intervention and told the UK PM, “You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go.” He also said that he had “spent weeks” defending Johnson from “angry constituents” but he has now reached the end of his tether. In response to Davis’ remark, Johnson said that he takes “full responsibility for everything done in this Government.”

Furthermore, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain also asked if “it is now time for him to resign”. However, the UK PM dismissed the question and said, “no”. She further added, “There is no excuse for taking the British people for fools – will the Prime Minister agree with me it is time for him to resign?” Johnson, in response, noted that he had already “apologised sincerely” for “any mistakes that were made” but called on the British lawmakers to wait for the results of Gray’s investigation.

