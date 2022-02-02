UK PM Boris Johnson Attended Aide's Farewell Party During Post-Christmas Lockdown: Report

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been facing criticism over the allegations of attending parties during the lockdown. A media report has now claimed that Boris Johnson attended a "going-away party" for a No 10 aide during the strict post-Christmas lockdown. Sue Gray's investigation into parties have uncovered a number of events that were previously not known to the public and the police are investigating the matter, The Guardian reported.

Sue Gray's investigation into lockdown parties has revealed that a gathering was organised on 14 January on the "departure of two No 10 private secretaries." The event was organised in Downing street as a leaving-do for a senior policy adviser who is now working as a top civil servant in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, The Guardian reported citing sources. During the event, some of the officials reportedly drank Prosecco and Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a speech where he thanked the officials for their work and was present at the event for "around five minutes".

Party reportedly took place during lockdown

The gathering took place after England was in its third lockdown which had been announced on 6 January where the people had been told to "stay at home" and they were allowed to leave home only for a handful of important reasons. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party on 20 May 2020 and his 56th birthday party on 19 June 2020. As per the news report, it is not known whether Boris Johnson had attended the two alleged Downing Street gatherings on 13 November during the departure of his aide Dominic Cummings. Boris Johnson was seen going up to the flat on 13 November and songs including The Winner Takes It All were reportedly played in the flat, reported The Daily Telegraph.

Cummings claims gathering happened at Downing Street flat

Even though Johnson has denied that there was a party, however, Cummings has claimed that there were pictures of the Downing Street flat gathering which he called a "party" and added that the music played in the flat was heard by others in the building. Sources told The Guardian that another gathering revealed by Sue Gray's report mentioned that the gathering was organised on 18 June 2020 in the Cabinet Office for a No 10 official who had to take up the position of a senior diplomat in the US. Hannah Young was Johnson's lead official on home affairs policy and last year she had become deputy consul general at the British Consulate General in New York.

Image: AP