UK PM Boris Johnson Branded 'embarrassment' Post Leak Of Partygate Probe Questionnaire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been labelled a “national embarrassment” by the Labour Party after it became public that he has become the first UK leader to be questioned by the Met police for his party gate saga. UK Prime Minister Johnson was found to be in breach of his own COVID-19 protocols during the stringent lockdown across the UK in 2020 as he attended a series of social events, for which he is being investigated.

On Tuesday, however, a police questionnaire sent to Downing Street staff following party gate allegations was leaked to ITV which caused an uproar among the lawmakers. Politicians slammed Boris Johnson for becoming the first leader to be probed by Metropolitan Police for at least 12 parties, of which, nearly six were attended by Johnson.

Some of the social gatherings, as per the leaked images, involved excessive drinking by Downing Street staff. It was reported by ITV that Downing Street had purchased a wine fridge, and had dispatched government staff to fill a suitcase with wine while the rest of the UK reeled under dire circumstances, such as isolation and missing out on the loved ones' funerals due to the COVID-19 rules.

Leaked police questionnaire answered by British leader

The leaked questionnaire in relation to alleged parties was duly filled by the British prime minister and was titled “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully,” ITV reported. It also came with an attachment that read: "Those receiving the documents do not have to say anything as it may harm your defence if you do not mention we questioned something which you later rely on in court." Respondents, among whom was the British Prime Minister, were advised by the police to “ensure the caution is read and understood prior to any answers to questions being provided”. The law enforcement authorities asked the UK Prime Minister to “cooperate with the police in the form of a written statement under caution”.

The police questionnaire that Johnson answered involved a dozen questions, including whether he actually participated in a gathering on a specific date, the purpose of that participation, if he had interacted with anyone else at the gathering and so on. It also listed an option for the UK Prime Minister to explain his misconduct in full, by justifying: “What, if any, lawful exception applied to the gathering and/or what reasonable excuse did you have for participating in the gathering?”

Slamming the British leader for his involvement in a breach of laws, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “It is frankly a national embarrassment that Boris Johnson is now the first Prime Minister in British history to be questioned under police caution," ITV reported. “How on earth can he stay on and claim to uphold British law and order after this?” she continued.

British PM Johnson had earlier apologised for attending lockdown parties as calls strengthened demanding that he stepped down from the prime minister’s position for alleged misconduct. Johnson said that he “understood public anger” surrounding his behaviour but refused to resign. He has also decided to hire a private lawyer to represent him, who will focus on the circumstance of working and living in Downing Street. "I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled,” the UK PM told the British Parliament earlier.