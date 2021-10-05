UK PM Boris Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Protesters 'irresponsible Crusties'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lashed out at climate protesters and called them "irresponsible crusties" who are trying to create chaos, causing damage to the country. While answering a question during an interview with LBC at the Conservative Party Conference held in Manchester, Johnson risked criticizing climate protestors who have already caused havoc across London. This came after thousands of climate protestors breached security and walked through the city in central Amsterdam on October 4, 2021. On Monday, thousands of protestors from Insulate Britain gathered in the streets and blocked the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge. The extremely large group of protestors have also staged sit-down demonstrations on the busy roads of London for the last three weeks. However, the British government has warned them of imprisonment and hefty fines, but it didn't stop the protesters from disrupting the streets as they using the "legal loopholes" to continue their protest.

During the interview, Johnson said, "There are some people who call those people legitimate protesters – they are not," the Prime Minister said. "I think they are irresponsible crusties who are trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy," he added.

In a massive demonstration for FREEDOM the Dutch party Forum for Democracy today walked the streets of Amsterdam and celebrated life. End the COVID-measures, the forced vaccination programmes and the Great Reset! #FVD @thierrybaudet pic.twitter.com/IojALuIjpD — Forum for Democracy International (@FVD_int) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the UK government is also aiming to introduce special powers to take action against these protestors. The government is also aiming to impose strict rules to stop the protesters and grant more powers to security officials to inspect the area and "lock on" the activists, preventing them from joining the mass campaign. Notably, the climate campaign, which has been going on for the last three weeks, has resulted in more than 300 arrests. The protesters from Insulate Britain have been using the "legal loophole" to continue their action plan, but the government is soon likely to come up with more strict laws.

Image: AP