Boris Johnson's Trip To India Cancelled Due To COVID-19, May Meet PM Modi Later This Year

The UK PM Boris Johnson’s trip to India next week has been cancelled, Downing Street confirmed on April 19. In a joint statement, the British and the Indian government said that due to the current coronavirus situation, the UK PM will not be able to travel to India. However, the statement also added that PM Narendra Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the two countries.

The statement read, “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week”.

It added, “Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year”.

The UK PM was set to arrive in India on April 26. The trip was set to focus on high-level discussions with the Indian government and business leaders. However, due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the UK PM cancelled his planned trip to India.



