UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels Trip To Japan Amid Rising Ukraine Border Conflict: Reports

Amid growing tensions over Ukraine border conflict, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his first official visit to Japan, which was set for mid-February, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on January 31, citing diplomatic sources. Tokyo and London were making arrangements for Johnson's visit to Japan, but the UK requested that the trip be cancelled, various sources informed the news agency.

According to the Japanese media, Johnson was scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to discuss efforts to combat the pandemic and measures to achieve a carbon-free society, as well as the Ukrainian issue. Following the officials' secret negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference COP 26 in November 2021, the meeting would have been the second.

Situation on Ukraine's border with Russia is becoming "increasingly concerning"

Moreover, On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the situation on Ukraine's border with Russia is becoming "increasingly concerning." However, despite the fact that Russian troops, tanks, artillery, and missiles have been stationed near Ukraine's border, Moscow denies plans to attack the former Soviet republic, which shares borders with both Russia and the European Union.

Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border.



The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion. pic.twitter.com/ILaJzxCURI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 30, 2022

UK to increase support to NATO on Ukraine's border

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, on the other side, has warned Russia of serious penalties and coordinated sanctions. As the foreign minister announced that the UK is boosting its offer to NATO with extra troops, air assistance, and defensive weapons to confront Russian aggression, Prime Minister Johnson earlier remarked that the prospective deployment would send a "clear message to the Kremlin." Further, the UK's defence and foreign secretaries are meeting with their Russian counterparts in Moscow to promote de-escalation.

We’re increasing our offer to NATO with extra troops, air support and defensive weapons to stand up against Russian aggression.



Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with severe costs and coordinated sanctions. pic.twitter.com/8uJtAK7t74 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 30, 2022

Moreover, over 900 military personnel from the United Kingdom are stationed in Estonia, over 100 in Ukraine on a training mission, and a light cavalry unit of about 150 in Poland. UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss announced on Tuesday that she will visit Ukraine in the coming days and that London is working with its allies to apply coordinated sanctions against Russia in the case of further escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Russia has been accused by Western countries of planning an "invasion" of Ukraine, citing a buildup of troops on the border. Moscow has denied the allegations, claiming that it has the right to move its soldiers within its sovereign territory and that it has no plans to invade any country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP