UK PM Boris Johnson Chalks 'living With COVID-19' Plan; Set To Scrap Self-isolation Rule

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday has announced that people with COVID-19 in England will no longer need to isolate from the end of this week as the government chalks out a plan for "living with" the virus. Noting the successful vaccination programme against novel coronavirus, PM Johnson in a Twitter post said that he is looking forward to ending all COVID-related mandates to allow people in the UK "protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms." Downing Street is expected to lay out the details of the plan in the Parliament today.

Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms. 1/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

As per reports, the plan to abolish all the mandates in England has been preponed noting the drastic drop in COVID infection rates in the UK, which "shows that the hard work of the British people is paying off," PM Johnson said. "We’ve built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do," UK PM Johnson said. Highlighting the successful vaccination of the majority population, he added, "the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed, (put us in) position to set out our plan for living with COVID-19 this week."

We’ve built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do. 2/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Thanks to our successful vaccination programme and the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed, we are now in a position to set out our plan for living with Covid this week. 3/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Health experts question UK PM's risky 'living with covid plan'

It is to mention that although the UK has displayed a notable drop in infection rates, the risky move to scrap all COVID measures together is being advised against by health experts. Currently, those infected with the virus can leave home after negative rapid test results on days five and six after isolation. Last month, Downing Street informed that it had planned to drop all COVID restrictions by March 24, however, the surprise announcement came during a meeting at House of Commons on Wednesday, showing Johnson's haste to bolster the timetable.

Meanwhile, some scientists have warned that elimination of measures could bring in a surge in infection and weaken the country's defences against more virulent future stains, the Associated Press reported. Health spokesman of main opposition Labour Party, Wes Streeting, on Sunday also warned that Johnson's step would signal that the pandemic is "all over" and accused him of "declaring victory before the war is over."

“A sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth,” the New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group advised, as quoted by AP.

“This is not the time to take risks. We need to operate in an evidence-based and incremental way," Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group for state-funded health authorities in Britain, said, AP reported.

The Conservative government of Johnson had already lifted most restrictions in England at the beginning of 2022. By the end of January, Downing Street had revoked vaccine passports for venues and masking mandates except for hospitals. Following England's suit, neighbouring European countries like Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have also reduced COVID-related restrictions, although at a slower pace.

COVID cases in the UK

The combination of high vaccination rates and milder impact of the Omicron variant has led to a considerable reduction in hospitalisation in the UK. Despite the fall, England's infection rates have remained highest in Europe after Russia, with more than 1,60,000 COVID-related deaths. Between 6th to 19th February, England has recorded 6,01,174 cases with a 7-day average of 35,563 cases.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)