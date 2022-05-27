UK PM Boris Johnson Changes Ministerial Ethics Code That Mandates Resignation For Breaches

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, shredded the ethics ministerial code that mandates the resignation of politicians over misconduct. He also watered down the power of his governmental advisor, currently Christopher Geidt, to investigate him for the partygate scandals where the UK Prime Minister was in breach of his own COVID-19 lockdown during the devastating wave in 2020.

Johnson ripped up the ministerial code just days after Sue Gray’s report slammed No10 for the inappropriate office “culture.” It now implies that his ministers will no longer have to resign from their positions but can simply apologise or temporarily lose pay for breaking the code of conduct, which Johnson himself is accused of.

Number 10 Downing Street published UK Prime Minister’s statement that it is “disproportionate to expect that any breach, however minor, should lead automatically to resignation or dismissal.” The document outlined the new version of the ministerial code, which said ministers in the UK in violation of misconduct are likely to face “public apology, remedial action, or removal of ministerial salary for a period.” The reason listed for manipulating the rules was “to avoid incentives for trivial or vexatious complaints which may be made for partisan reasons.”

Boris Johnson has today rewritten his own foreword to the ministerial code, removing all reference to honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability.



He is downgrading standards and debasing the principles of public life before our very eyes. 👁https://t.co/wsXOEpb4dm — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 27, 2022

Ironically lawmakers, both Labour and the Liberal Democrats, have made complaints about Johnson’s own conduct during his British premiership. He is being investigated by the privileges committee on whether he misled parliament or lied to conceal his act of breach, as he partied in Number 10 garden despite that the rest of the UK reeled under stringent restrictive measures.

If UK’s Prime Minister was found lacking transparency and honesty, with regards to violation of COVID protocols, the changes to the ministerial code will only make it less likely for Johnson to resign from his job. In accordance with the revised terms of reference, the Prime Minister's independent adviser on the code, Lord Geidt, will now have to go through an "enhanced process" to initiate investigations. He can do so only with the Prime Minister's consent, and the final decision will be left to Boris Johnson.

"Reflecting the Prime Minister's accountability for the conduct of the executive, it is important that a role is retained for the Prime Minister in decisions about investigations," the statement from Downing Street 10 outlined.

'Already handed some pretty vintage and exhaustive answers': UK PM

During his visit to Stockton-on-Tees, Johnson told reporters that he has already handed “some pretty vintage and exhaustive answers on all that subject the other day in the House of Commons and then in a subsequent press conference.” "If you look at the answers in the House of Commons over more than two hours, I think you'll be able to see I answered that very, very extensively," he said about the party scandal.

UK Prime Minister’s updated version of the Ministerial Code has triggered angst among the British lawmakers. In his most recent foreword, Johnson oddly notes that "thirty years after it was first published, the Ministerial Code continues to fulfil its purpose, guiding ‘my ministers’ on how they should act and arrange their affairs.” His reference of "my ministers" that are ministers of the Crown appointed on his advice has also fetched backlashes.