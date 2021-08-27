Suicide bombing attacks at the Kabul Airport on 26 August has slowed down evacuation efforts of countries helping their nationals flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Reacting to the bombings, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that time was running out to evacuate people stranded in Afghanistan but asserted that a majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had been evacuated.

Speaking after an emergency meeting to discuss the Afghanistan situation, Boris Johnson said, "The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can in the hours that remain to us."

The British Prime Minister added, "In the time we have left, which may be as I'm sure everybody can appreciate, quite short, we'll do everything we can to get everybody else."

Two explosions hit Kabul airport on Thursday, taking more than 60 lives, including those of 13 US military personnel. So far, 140 people have been injured in the attack claimed by Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

'We will hunt you down': US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said, "We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing. Here's what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win".

Speaking on Thursday's twin blasts that took place outside the Abbey Gate where US and British forces were stationed to carry out the evacuation process, Biden warned the Taliban, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said that incident underscored the volatility of Afghanistan. "The incident underscores the volatility of Afghanistan, but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance to the Afghan people," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said at the press briefing, "The Secretary-General is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul and especially at the airport. He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured".

UK to leave Kabul before last American airlift

Currently, the Kabul airport is being operated by the USA, which has deployed 5,800 troops on the ground with the help of more than 1,000 UK troops.

Observing the recent incidents in the airport, UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey informed that the UK and other foreign troops will likely leave before the last American airlifts.

(Image: AP)