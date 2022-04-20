UK PM Boris Johnson Continues To Face Challenges To Move On From Partygate Scandal: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised in the Parliament on Wednesday for breaking COVID-related rules. A charge was brought against Johnson for attending a Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, at which up to 30 people were present. According to a BBC report, Minister Paul Scully said that Boris Johnson had apologised and would now "rebuild trust with people who are angry." Presently, the UK PM is struggling to gain support from Conservatives ahead of a vote on whether a committee should be formed to investigate Johnson for misleading Parliament.

The Labour party has accused Johnson of lying to Parliament about his involvement in the birthday party that was held in Downing Street during the first wave of COVID-19. Johnson initially denied the charges, but today he agreed and apologised for breaking COVID rules. On the other hand, the Labour party MPs have argued that Johnson's word has misled the House and said the privileges committee should decide whether the UK PM's actions led to "contempt of the House." Notably, if MPs vote for an inquiry, the privileges committee which includes seven MPs, could impose sanctions, ask for an official apology, or even ask for suspension or even expulsion from the parliament. However, the UK PM is likely to escape from further inquiry as a majority of Conservative MPs are in favour of Johnson and are likely to vote against the opposition.

UK PM continues to face challenges over partygate row

"Conservative MPs should think carefully before voting to block an investigation into Boris Johnson's lies," said Lib Dem leader Ed Davey. "The public won't stomach another conservative stitch-up that drags our democracy through the mud just to protect one of their own," he added, reported BBC.

Minister Paul Scully told the BBC that Boris Johnson has apologised and he doesn't want to discuss the same thing again and "wants to move on with the really important issues of the day," he added. On the other hand, Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, once again raised her party's demand for the UK PM to resign. Boris Johnson was "undermining our democratic processes" and "debasing the office" of prime minister. While addressing MPs on Tuesday for the first time after being fined by Metropolitian police for not complying with COVID laws, Johnson in the Parliament apologised and said that he had not realised that he was breaking one of the COVID rules when he attended a birthday party, and he also accepted the police's decision. A large number of Conservative party leaders called for more severe action against Johnson, while the majority of Conservative MPs supported the PM.

Image: AP