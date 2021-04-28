UK PM Boris Johnson Denies Wrongdoing In Renovating Downing Street Flat Amid Backlash

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, against whom Britain’s Electoral Commission watchdog launched a formal probe, on April 28 clarified that he did not break any rules while refurbishing his Downing Street flat. As per reports, Johnson on Wednesday (local time) denied violating any regulations by refurbishing the flat. As he faced backlash for not revealing who paid for the lavish revamp, wider accusations of cronyism also mounted on British PM, he told the lawmakers in the House of Commons that he can confirm it was with "full code of conduct".

Johnson said, “I've conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code.”

The Electoral Commission announced that it will launch a probe into the funding of Johnson’s Downing Street flat’s renovation and said that there are “reasonable grounds to suspect an offence" as pressure mounted on authorities to determine if donations to the ruling Conservative Party were involved in it. “We have been in contact with the Conservative Party since late March and have conducted an assessment of the information they have provided to us. We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred,” an Electoral Commission spokesperson said as per PTI.

“We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case. The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required,” the spokesperson added.

UK PM's 'let Bodies Pile Up High' Remark Triggers Backlash

UK PM’s clarification came while he is already under fire for facing severe backlash and pressure mounted on the British leader this week as several Conservative insiders added weight to the claims that he said he would rather see ‘bodies pile up’ than imposing another lockdown maid COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson’s alleged remarks were first reported by Daily Mail on April 26, stating that they were supposedly made after he felt corralled into agreeing to a four-week lockdown in November, which eventually was recommended by Sage scientists months later.

Meanwhile, ITV also reported citing its sources that UK PM’s “let the bodies pile high” remarks were shouted from an office in Downing Street after a crunch meeting with the lawmakers and not a meeting. However, while speaking to the Guardian, a source corroborated that account and indicated that Johnson’s comments had been heard by only a small number of people, outside the British PM’s office.

As per the report, a second source, who did not hear the remarks directly, told the media publication that there had been a “chatter” about them in Downing Street last year. The source also clarified that the phrase expressly recalled was “no more f****** lockdowns...no matter the consequences.” The source further told the outlet that UK PM’s comments were understood to have been made in frustration and highlighted that Johnson went ahead with a third lockdown in January this year. The “bodies pile high” remark was separately confirmed by BBC through a source.

Image credits: Pixabay/AP