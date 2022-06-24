UK PM Boris Johnson Determined To 'keep Going' After Byelection Setbacks: Reports

UK PM Boris Johnson has committed to keep going despite mounting pressure on his leadership following a double byelection setback and the resignation of a Cabinet minister, British media reported on Friday. During a trip to Rwanda, the Prime Minister withstood calls to quit after losing Wakefield to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats in a gruelling night.

He had already told the Mirror, prior to the results, that resigning if he lost both polls would be "insane." However, that remark came under further scrutiny this morning with the resignation of Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden. Dowden wrote in a stinging letter, only minutes before defending the PM on national television, that someone had to take responsibility, adding, "We cannot carry on with business as usual."

However, he made it clear that he would remain faithful to the Conservative Party. Notably, no incumbent Prime Minister in the UK has lost two by-elections in a single day since Tory's John Major in 1991, and the Lib Dems said Tiverton and Honiton was the most spectacular overturning of a result in by-election history.

It’s absolutely true we’ve had some tough by-election results: Johnson

The UK Prime Minister, at a press conference, in Kigali this morning, stated, "It’s absolutely true we’ve had some tough by-election results. They've been I think a reflection of a lot of things but we’ve got to recognise voters are going through a tough time at the moment. I think as a Government I’ve got to listen to what people are saying, in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living, which I think for most people is the number one issue."

Boris Johnson will deliver a speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda, among leaders from 54 countries including Prince Charles. He was scheduled to speak to broadcasters and hold a press conference in Kigali, the country's capital.

Labour reclaimed the Red Wall seat of Wakefield, while the Liberal Democrats reversed a 24,000 Tory advantage in Tiverton and Honiton. Labour leader Keir Starmer stated that the "public has lost faith in the Tories," adding that the Conservatives have "run out of enthusiasm and ideas."

