UK PM Boris Johnson Dials Pakistan's Imran Khan, Focus On Afghanistan After Fall Of Kabul

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan wherein he discussed with him the exacerbating crises in Afghanistan. On Sunday, Islamist fundamentalist group Taliban took over Kabul, triggering panic and chaos with people looking out for ways to escape the extremists’ ultra- austere rule. Speaking on the same, Johnson said that he was determined to work with international partners to “avoid a humanitarian disaster” in the country and the wider central Asian region.

As western powers continue to mull the status of the Taliban, the British leader emphasised that any recognition of the “new government in Afghanistan” should happen on an international and not unilateral basis. Furthermore, he told Khan that the Taliban’s acceptance as Afghanistan’s legitimate government would be subjected to them upholding agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity. Finally, both the leaders vowed to keep close contact as the situation unfolds.

'Legitimate caretaker President'

In a key development after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. The development comes amid the Taliban, which took over the country by finally breaching the capital city - Kabul, deciding on the points of the 'peaceful transfer' of power from the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides flee the country in a bid to 'avoid bloodshed'.

In a tweet, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Taliban takeover

As US decided to withdraw its troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.

