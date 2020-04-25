UK PM Expected To Resume Work Soon As Pressure Mounts On Govt Amid COVID-19 Crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to work following his recovery from coronavirus, international media reported. This comes amid mounting pressures on his government to explain how to get the UK out of lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. As of now, coronavirus pandemic has infected 143,464 in the United Kingdom.

Since his release from the hospital on April 12, the 55-year-old British leader has been recuperating at the Prime Ministerial retreat outside London, international media reported. While battling the COVID-19 infection, Johnson spent three days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later admitted that "things could have gone either way”, which coerced him in taking things easy.

However, recently his return to UK’s politics became imminent after senior officials confirmed that he had recently talked to Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump. According to international media reports, Johnson could be back in his office by April 27 and is expected to hold meetings with individual cabinet ministers. However, Health Minister Matt Hancock reportedly expressed caution and said that he wasn't sure when would Johnson resume office.

Johnson was tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last week of March and remained in self-isolation but was subsequently admitted to St. Thomas hospital on April 5 after showing persistent symptoms for COVID-19. He later issued a statement thanking the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) at the St. Thomas Hospital and said that he owes his life to the NHS staff.

Leadership crisis in UK

While Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the designated deputy to Prime Minister Johnson, the questions regarding key coronavirus crisis decisions remain unanswered. Raab had suggested that Johnson will soon be back at the helm when the United Kingdom is facing an unprecedented public health crisis in the past few decades. The UK has been under lockdown since March 23.

(Image credit: AP)