UK PM Boris Johnson 'felt Like Sachin Tendulkar & Amitabh Bachchan' Upon Welcome In India

Deeming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'khaas dost' ('special friend'), on April 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised greater ties with India during his joint address with PM Modi in Delhi. In a humourous moment, the UK PM commenced his speech by exclaiming that his extravagant reception in Gujarat made him feel akin to celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

"I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bacchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," the UK Prime Minister said.

This comes after the British Prime Minister was welcomed by a guard of honour from the three defence forces at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

"I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," Johnson had said after he received a 'fantastic welcome'.

Boris Johnson's interesting references to India during press briefing with PM Modi

Johnson's interesting take on England's ties with India continued as he not only gave references to Indian personalities but coined a word for this association too. After PM Modi announced that England will be instrumental in aiding India with USD 100 million with an aim to finance 'Made in India' products, Johnson coined the term 'Brindian', indicating a portmanteau of Indian-British products as promised by the UK.

Johnson further praised India's contribution to the COVID-19 vaccination drive globally and said, "I have an Indian jab in my arm. Thank you, India. India has become the pharmacy of the world." PM Modi and Johnson mentioned a bolster to the proposed free trade agreement, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and talks on defence ties are on the agenda.

During the press briefing, PM Modi touched upon the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the Ukrainian crisis while Johnson refrained from commenting on the Russia-led war on Ukraine or India's abstinence from voting against Russia at the UNSC.

"We stressed on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem. We also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries," PM Modi said.

"We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan and for an inclusive and representative Government. It is necessary that Afghan land should not be used to spread terrorism in other countries," he added.