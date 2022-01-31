UK PM Boris Johnson Gets 'assurance' By MPs That He Won't Be Ousted Over Partygate Report

Amid multiple calls from senior Tories asking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down over the "partygate row", the Conservative leader has been "privately assured" that he will not be driven out of office by his lawmakers after the publication of the investigation report. PM Johnson is under pressure to resign as a result of the ongoing controversy, but he has outrightly refused to do so. Meanwhile, the PM has also received assurances from his party's MPs that his position is not in danger irrespective of the report's outcome, The Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Downing Street parties reportedly took place in No.10 during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, and are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray as well as the Metropolitan Police. As per reports, a leaked email from one of the Prime Minister's top officials showed that over 100 Downing Street personnel were invited to a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party. PM Johnson has also been accused of personally attending the party.

Gray's report will be a huge step towards putting the matter to rest: PM Johnson

Meanwhile, some Conservative MPs are said to be waiting for Gray's report to be released before deciding whether or not to write letters calling for PM Johnson's resignation. To force a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister, at least 54 letters must be sent to Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee. Meanwhile, PM Johnson stated that Gray's report will be a big step towards putting the matter to rest. He also promised that the probe's findings would be made public in their entirety.

Conservative MP expresses his desire to succeed PM Johnson

Earlier on Saturday, January 29, Conservative MP, Tom Tugendhat expressed his desire to run for the party's leadership contest if and when the situation arises. The 48-year-old MP stated that it would be a "huge privilege" to serve as Prime Minister if Boris Johnson resigns. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has been termed as a "broken organisation," by MPs after the force admitted to having urged Gray to make "minimal reference" to the Downing street parties in her report, The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP)