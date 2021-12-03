UK PM Boris Johnson Gets Booster Shot, Insists On Not Giving COVID A 'second Chance'

After receiving the COVID booster shot on December 2, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that people should not give virus a second chance. British PM Boris Johnson got Pfizer's COVID booster dose yesterday and said people not to worry about their Christmas plans. He took to Twitter and urged people to get their COVID-19 booster dose. He wrote, "Just got boosted. When your turn comes, please get this lifesaving jab. We cannot give the virus a second chance."

Just got boosted.



When your turn comes, please get this lifesaving jab.



We cannot give the virus a second chance. pic.twitter.com/lH7t8NI9YG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Boris Johnson posted a video from St Thomas' Hospital in London, where he got his booster shot. He can be seen approaching people and recommending them to get their COVID booster shot, in the video. He reiterated, "I’ve just got my booster jab from the brilliant @GSTTnhs team. When your turn comes, get your booster and ask your friends and family to do the same. Let’s not give the virus a second chance."

I’ve just got my booster jab from the brilliant @GSTTnhs team.



When your turn comes, get your booster and ask your friends and family to do the same. Let’s not give the virus a second chance. pic.twitter.com/1rCx4PAzgR — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2021

'Christmas this year will be considerably better than last year's'

Earlier, Business Minister George Freeman previously stated that holiday parties may depend on the number of people attending. His comments follow Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency and Test and Trace, who stated that individuals should not "should not be ‘socialising when we don’t particularly need to," Mirror UK reported. Mr Johnson, though, told reporters at the hospital on Thursday that he doesn't think there's any reason to discontinue that at all.

He stated. "I want to repeat the guidance is there and I’m very, very keen that people understand this, we don’t want people to feel that they need to start cancelling things, to start… you talk about kids in nativity plays and that kind of thing. I don’t think there’s any need to stop that at all. I think we’re taking a balanced and proportionate approach to the risk, but I want and I believe that Christmas this year will be considerably better than Christmas last year."

However, the government has been accused of being 'inconsistent' by the hospitality industry. The information was "terribly confusing. One moment you have Jenny Harries telling people to avoid socialising and an hour later you have (Health Secretary) Sajid Javid saying the opposite," according to Patrick Dardis, the CEO of a pub chain, Mirror UK reported.

