The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in North London and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister visited the shrine for the fifth time, which is often known as the "Neasden Temple”.

According to a statement released from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (organisation), PM Johnson was welcomed in a customary Hindu tradition with auspicious symbols of greeting by putting garlands before they toured the stone temple. Patel was also greeted warmly when she arrived at the temple earlier in the day and accompanied Johnson for offering a fruit basket at the inner sanctum's central shrine of the temple.

The UK PM Boris Johnson took Twitter and expressed his warmest wish to the British and said, “It was truly wonderful to return to @NeasdenTemple in North London today.”

It was truly wonderful to return to @NeasdenTemple in North London today.



As we mark Hindu New Year and #Diwali I’d like to send my warmest wishes to all British Hindus, who make an incredible contribution to our country. pic.twitter.com/E0zATDGbYp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2021

UK PM, Home Secy laud Neasden Temple's worldwide COVID relief initiatives

Further, following the welcoming sessions, the esteemed guests reviewed the exhibitions detailing Neasden Temple's worldwide Covid-19 relief initiatives, which were inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the religious leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. In March 2020, the world's Hindu leader had issued a plea for all BAPS members to assist the aged, destitute, and disadvantaged in their areas, as well as to keep everybody aware of the ongoing COVID pandemic. They even asked them to protect and support them during the outbreak.

Later, UK PM and British Home Secretary visited some of these members and volunteers, along with some important people who keep the country safe. They even met men and women who prepare and distribute meals to the needy, as well as a team that keeps communities linked and updated via internet services.

Remarks of Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

Referring to the latest visit at the temple, Johnson expressed, “I have been here many times, but I don't think I have ever been here at a time when the Neasden Temple has been so central to the life of the whole of the London community." He even praised the Pramukh Swami Maharaj by saying, “What His Holiness has contributed to the United Kingdom has been incalculable,” ANI reported.

Inspiring to see community spirit in action @NeasdenTemple today. @PritiPatel and I saw the incredible contribution Hindus make to the UK, from serving in our police and NHS to rolling out the Covid vaccine.



Happy New Year and Shubh Diwali to our wonderful Hindu community! pic.twitter.com/yNlnAewmBo — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2021

“The Temple has been in the forefront of every single activity in the local community,” Priti Patel added and later emphasised that it has also been a vanguard during the moment of national disasters, such as the pandemic. Before leaving, Patel again commended the Mandir's "incredible work," and the Prime Minister described their service as an absolutely beautiful reflection of communal spirit in action.

(Image: ANI/ Twitter/ @BorisJohnson)