UK PM Boris Johnson Indicates COVID Isolation Rules To Be Repealed By February End

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that laws mandating those infected with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be repealed by the end of the month, lifting all domestic coronavirus limitations. "Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a month early," Johnson said in the Parliament, as per the Associated Press (AP). As per the report, those who test positive are now required to isolate for five days. This rule will be phased out on March 24.

The British Prime Minister also stated that he intends to unveil his plan for dealing with the virus when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21. Last month, Johnson's Conservative government lifted the majority of COVID-19 limitations. Face masks are no longer required in England, with the exception of London's public transportation system. The official advice to work from home was withdrawn, as were virus passports for gaining entrance to nightclubs and large-scale events.

UK witnesses drop in COVID-19 cases

Since early January, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant drove daily caseloads to over 200,000, the UK has seen a reduction in both new infections and hospitalisations. Infections are currently averaging roughly 64,000 per day, the lowest level since mid-December, the AP reported. According to officials, the government's booster jab programme played a key role in reducing the strain on hospitals. In the United Kingdom, 65.4 % of people aged 12 and above have received a booster dose, while 84.5% have been fully vaccinated.

UK govt plans to shift from legal limitations to advisory measures

As the coronavirus becomes common in the country, the government plans to shift from legal limitations to advisory measures and treat it more like the flu. The rules for visitors to the United Kingdom will be eased from Friday, February 11. Travellers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to take COVID tests before or after arrival. However, those who have not been fully vaccinated will not need to isolate themselves but would need to take tests.

(With inputs from AP)