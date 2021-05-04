UK PM Boris Johnson Invites PM Narendra Modi To Attend G7 Summit In June

UK PM Boris Johnson on May 4 invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit which is to be held in the Cornwall region from June 11 to 13. While briefing the media, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Johnson extended the invitation during the Virtual Summit, where the two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated commitment to ambitious climate action to meet Paris goals in the run-up to COP26. In a series of tweets, PM Modi also informed that he had a “productive” meeting with his UK counterpart and they both adopted an “ambitious Roadmap 2030” for elevating India-UK ties to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

We welcomed launch of an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a comprehensive FTA, with a target to more than double the bilateral trade by 2030. We also agreed upon several new initiatives in health, technology, energy, etc. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021

UK-India virtual meeting

According to a press note during the virtual summit on May 4, the two leaders agreed on a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, underpinned by their shared commitment to democracy, fundamental freedoms, multilateralism and rule-based international order. They emphasized that enhanced India-UK bilateral cooperation can not only reap mutual benefits but also be a global force for good to revive lives and livelihoods, promote peace and prosperity around the world and protect and preserve the planet for future generations. PM Modi and Boris Johnson also acknowledged the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic globally.

“They offered their deepest condolences for the loss of lives and expressed the deepest sympathy with the families of the victims of this pandemic in India, UK and the rest of the world,” the press note read.

Further, PM Modi thanked Johnson for the prompt assistance provided by the UK in the form of critical medical equipment for ameliorating the current situation in India. Both Leaders emphasised that global cooperation and solidarity are key to fighting the pandemic and achieving sustainable and inclusive recovery. They also agreed to expand and enhance the existing UK-India vaccines partnership, highlighting the successful collaboration between Oxford University, Astra Zeneca and the Serum Institute of India on an effective Covid19 vaccine that is 'developed in the UK', 'Made in India' and 'distributed globally'.

Moreover, the two leaders welcomed the launch of the Enhanced Trade Partnership and announced their intent to negotiate a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. They even welcomed the gains made by their joint investment programmes and the signing of an India-UK MoU on the Global Innovation Partnership to support the transfer of inclusive innovations from India to selected developing countries. Both Prime Ministers agreed to deepen their defence and security cooperation through the India-UK Defence and International Security Partnership framework and welcomed the finalisation of the new logistics MoU.

(Image: AP/ANI)