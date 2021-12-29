UK: PM Boris Johnson Is Most Unpopular Member Of British Parliament, Poll Reveals

A poll has revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the most unpopular member of the United Kingdom's parliament. According to a Dailymail report, Johnson's net approval rating was minus 34%, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was the most popular member of the House, with a score of 74%. Notably, this is the second consecutive month that the rating for Johnson has gone to the lowest on ConservativeHome.

However, other members of the house also received a negative rating. Chief Whip Mark Spencer received a minus 24% rating, while Home Secretary Priti Patel received a minus 2% rating. The scores come a day after another survey for the website found that the Foreign Secretary is in a position to take over Johson's position. The poll that happened yesterday revealed that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is in the sixth position for being the most popular Cabinet member, with a rating of 49%. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi maintained that they were ahead of the chancellor. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries received 25%.

According to Dailymail, the editor of ConservativeHome, Paul Goodman, spoke about Johnson's rating, "Perhaps the only good news for Boris Johnson is that his score, woeful as it is, is nowhere near as dire as that of Theresa May in the spring of 2019, when she broke the survey's unpopularity record, coming in at a catastrophic minus 75 points."

Goodman highlighted that this was the UK PM's second consecutive month of receiving negative ratings and the lowest of his entire political career. However, the poll also revealed the popularity of other members of Parliament, where Secretary Michael Gove fell from 12th to 6th from bottom (plus 16) and UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid went from eighth to twelfth (plus 29).

The poll also indicated that at least 39% of the voters wanted to choose the Labour party at the next election, while the Conservative Party received a 32% vote share. When Boris Johnson's name was added to the voting intention question, the percentage of the vote dipped below 30% and Labour maintained its lead from 7 to 12%. As per reports, if Sunak were to take over Johnson's position, the Labour party would be ahead of the Tories by only three points.

Image: AP