UK PM Boris Johnson Mulling Supplying Ukraine With Brimstone Missiles Amid War With Russia

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United Kingdom has decided to provide Brimstone anti-ship missiles to Kyiv. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he intends to equip Ukraine with anti-ship missiles and armoured missile launchers including Brimstone rockets, The Guardian reported. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 50 days.

Notably, the armed forces of the UK have previously used the Brimstone missiles in Libya and Syria, as per the Guardian report. The troops have been particularly launching the Brimstone missiles from fast jet aircraft for targeting fast-moving land and sea targets. The UK government also intends to provide Stormer High-Velocity Missile (HVM) launchers to Ukraine which the soldiers would be able to use for bringing down low-flying aircraft.

Earlier, the US Defence Department confirmed that some countries had provided additional aircraft to Ukraine, as per the news report. In addition, the Pentagon stated that countries have also sent spare parts to repair damaged aircraft in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby did not specify the details regarding the countries providing the aircraft but stressed that Ukraine had more fighter aircraft than it had two weeks back. Notably, ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK and its allies have been showcasing full support to Kyiv by providing military and monetary aid to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Moscow.

UK PM discusses Ukraine crisis with world leaders

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

During the telephonic conversation, Johnson briefed the leaders about his recent visit to Kyiv, according to a statement released by the UK government. In his phone call, Johnson highlighted the need for providing additional military support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military offensive. The leaders agreed to work together to find a "long-term security solution" to stop any further attacks on Ukraine. They also underscored the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin by announcing more sanctions.

(Image: AP)