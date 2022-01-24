UK PM Boris Johnson Orders Probe Into Ex-MP Nusrat Ghani's 'Muslimness' Sacking Claims

In the wake of former UK Junior Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani's allegations stating that she was removed from her position because of her 'Muslimness', Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry. Johnson has directed officials to find out the facts concerning the events that led to her sacking. Downing Street today said "the prime minister takes these claims very seriously." A No.10 spokesperson said, "The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened." reported The Sunday Times.

The MP from Wealden said she had told Johnson that this was "very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business," reported The Sunday Times. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab stated that senior cabinet ministers, Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi, had said that an investigation was a must, however, there should be no injuries. Ghani alleged that when she was fired from a ministerial post in the Conservative government, Tory Whips informed her that her "Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable." She told The Sunday Times, "It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless. "

UK: PM Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim

Tory Chief Whip Mark Spencer was accused of making these remarks to Ghani. However, Spencer said these allegations were false and he considered them to be "defamatory." "I have never used these words attributed to me," he added. A No. 10 spokesperson asserted that when this allegation was first made, the PM asked her to make a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters, however, she did not take up this issue. PM Johnson has now directed officials to find out the facts of the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Conservative Party has previously faced accusations of Islamophobia. Earlier, a report published by Professor Swaran Singh criticized conservatives over how they dealt with complaints of discrimination against Muslims and warned that "anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem."

Image: AP/Instagram@NUS_Ghani