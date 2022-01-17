UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Remove COVID-19 Positive Self-isolation Norm As Cases Decline

Under the British government's intentions ‘to learn to live with the virus’, positive COVID-19 instances in the United Kingdom would no longer be compelled to follow the rule of self-isolation, Sky News reported. As the COVID-19 instances are continuing to decline in the nation, with 70,924 cases reported on Sunday, down from 81,713 instances on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to eliminate legal restrictions such as COVID-19 positive self-isolation, close contact prohibitions, as well as the wearing of face masks in specific situations in the coming weeks, as per The Telegraph.

According to the media report, UK ministers and public health experts will continue to advise the citizens on how to act in everyday situations, however, fines and legal penalties are unlikely to be imposed. A senior British government source informed The Telegraph, “Lots of legal requirements were put in place during the pandemic. As we come into a stage where things are more manageable and those legal restrictions may no longer be necessary, we will look to remove them promptly from the statute book,” Sky News reported.

Further, the source also highlighted the fact that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is clearly keen to restore things back to normal as quickly as possible. Johnson even plans to relax the earlier implemented Plan B Coronavirus restrictions, which involved the requirement to work from home and the necessity to have vaccination passports or negative tests in order to access nightclubs and major events.

UK likely to abolish the compulsory COVID-19 PCR test

Although no official decision has been reached, it is possible that an announcement may be made as early as spring, Sky News reported. The Plan B measures were implemented in early December of 2021 as the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain spread across the country. Further, Plan B will be again evaluated on January 26.

Apart from this, the required COVID-19 PCR test for completely vaccinated individuals returning to the UK is expected to be phased out by the end of January. The Times stated, quoting a source close to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, that the suspension of COVID testing for vaccinated passengers by the end of the month, would most likely coincide with the review of Plan B measures on January 26. According to the report, this approach will save UK households hundreds of pounds while also helping the tourist economy recover.

COVID cases in the UK

Meanwhile, nearly 48 million people in the nation have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, and over 36 million have obtained their booster injection. As per a report from the UK Health Security agency, 88 fatalities were reported within 28 days of positive tests in the UK.

According to the Worldometers, over 15,217,280 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 151,987 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

