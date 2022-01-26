UK PM Boris Johnson Promises To Contribute Troops To NATO If Russia Invades Ukraine

Amid ongoing dispute between Moscow and Kyiv, UK PM Boris Johnson has stated that Britain is prepared to deploy troops to protect NATO allies in Europe if Russia invades Ukraine. On Tuesday, while addressing the House of Commons, Johnson said that the UK will be willing to “contribute” to necessary NATO deployments, adding that Moscow has put a “gun” to the head of its western neighbour.

He outlined his administration's response to the growing tension, including working with US President Joe Biden and other EU allies to impose sanctions on Russia that are heavier than before.

"The British Army leads the NATO Battlegroup in Estonia and if Russia invades Ukraine, we would look to contribute to any new NATO deployments to protect our allies in Europe," UK PM Boris Johnson said as quoted by BBC.

"In every contact with Russia, the UK and our allies have stressed our unity and our adherence to vital points of principle,” Johnson went on to say, adding: “We cannot bargain away the vision of a Europe whole and free that emerged in those amazing years from 1989 to 1991, healing the division of our continent by the Iron Curtain."

It is imperative to note here that Moscow has allegedly built up troops at the Ukrainian border, with some 100,000 Russian soldiers deployed in the region. While the Western leaders have repeatedly warned that Russia would pay a heavy price for an invasion, Moscow, on the other hand, has accused the US and others of "escalating tensions" over the issue. Russia even denies its plans to enter Ukraine and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

UK would impose 'sanctions heavier than anything done before'

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said that he and the leaders of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the EU had agreed that they would impose "coordinated and severe economic sanctions heavier than anything before against Russia".

He added that the aforementioned countries have agreed on the “necessity” of finalising these measures as swiftly as possible in order to maximise the deterrent effect. The UK PM also went on to say that the UK has already declassified compelling intelligence, exposing Russian intent to install a puppet regime in Ukraine.

"We will to disclose any Russian use of cyberattacks, false flag operations or disinformation," Johnson said, adding that the freedoms gained in Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall must be maintained. He said that Russia was threatening to place a "gun to Ukraine’s head" but he still believes a diplomatic solution was possible.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Johnson's remarks come as US President Joe Biden also said that he has 'no intention' of moving American or NATO troops into Ukraine.

However, Biden stressed that Russia would face severe economic consequences if it invades its neighbouring nation. On Tuesday, the US delivered military assistance to Ukraine but the US President stated that any movement of US troops into Ukraine would be to reinforce NATO forces under the alliance's Article 5 obligations if Russia continues its military buildup near Ukraine.

(Image: AP)