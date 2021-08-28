The killing of British nationals in the Kabul airport attack underlines the necessity of evacuation efforts, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said adding that the United Kingdom will "shift heaven and earth" to retrieve those left behind after the airlift ends.

He said the withdrawal's timing is certainly not what his country would have chosen, but praised the evacuation effort as being "quite remarkable".

Johnson expressed his belief that Taliban leaders understand the importance of providing safe passage for Afghans who are eligible for resettlement in Western nations. "Safe passage for those (people) is absolutely paramount if they want to engage with the West, if they want to have a relationship with us," he said.

3 British nationals dead in Kabul Airport blast

Three British nationals, including a child, were killed in a suicide bombing attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on 26 August, according to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The Kabul airport terror incident claimed the lives of over 70 individuals. The explosion in Afghanistan's capital has also hampered the evacuation efforts of countries assisting their citizens fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber and gunmen opened fire on crowds of Afghans gathered at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing several civilians, including 13 US servicemen. The Islamic State's Afghanistan branch, known as Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK To Provide Homes To 140 Refugees

In the midst of a massive worldwide refugee crisis, the United Kingdom has announced that up to 140 refugees who have previously cooperated with British soldiers will be given temporary housing. Since August 13, British troops have evacuated a total of 13,708 civilians from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans who assisted British forces throughout their deployment in the Asian country, including contractors and security guards, have been left to their fate as London continues to withdraw its protection.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/Republic World)