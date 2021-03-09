UK PM Boris Johnson Refuses To Comment On Meghan And Harry's Tell-all Interview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to comment on Meghan Markle and Harry’s latest interview with Oprah Winfrey. Johnson said he has always had the “highest admiration” for the Queen, adding that she plays a unifying role in the country and across the Commonwealth. Johnson was responding to questions from reporters, where he declined to comment further on the interview. Meghan and Harry, during their tell-all interview, revealed some explosive details about their private lives as Royals.

The former Sussexes talked about their decision of leaving the Royal family last year and what panned out before they made the final exit. Meghan revealed she even developed suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy and was afraid of being left alone. Meghan said prior to their son Archie’s birth, the family was concerned about his skin colour. The American actress added that Harry told her the family is concerned about the skin tone of their son because of her African heritage. She was told that Archie might not receive the title of ‘prince’ and hence would not get any security.

Meghan told Winfrey that the Palace was always obsessed with maintaining the image of the Royal family, and they even asked her to suppress her outspoken nature. The Duchess of Sussex said her official documents were seized by Palace officials to prevent her from going out without their knowledge. She said her passport and driving licence were taken and they only returned when the couple was leaving London last year.

'Unlikely to affect ties with Queen'

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the interview is unlikely to affect her country's relations with the Royal family, adding that they will continue to observe Queen Elizabeth II as constitutional head of state. Ardern, while responding to a question on Meghan and Harry's interview, said New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth and it is unlikely that the relationship with the British monarchy will get affected. Ardern declined to comment further on the interview, saying the couple discussed their private lives and personal decisions and those matters should be left for them to answer.