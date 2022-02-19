UK PM Boris Johnson Responds To Metropolitan Police's Partygate Questionnaire

After the Metropolitan Police sent the questionnaire to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to inquire about the Downing Street events during the pandemic in 2020 on Friday, the PM responded to the questionnaire. As per the reports of Sky News, Downing Street has already stated that Johnson’s response is not expected to be made public.

The questionnaire, which has been delivered to everyone suspected of attending the parties during the lockdown that breached COVID-19 restrictions, requests the recipient's account and an explanation of their involvement in the event. According to Sky News, the Scotland Yard stated that the questionnaire has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully. As part of Operation Hillman, which was started in response to the conclusions of a Cabinet Office review into the partygate claims, the force has been contacting more than 50 people alleged to have been engaged in at least 12 events that it is examining.

The Prime Minister has attended at least six events

The Metropolitan Police Department has stated that people who have been approached would not necessarily be fined but if police find out that the COVID regulations have been infringed without a reasonable excuse following an inquiry, a fixed penalty notice will typically be issued. The Met indicated that it would be looking into a dozen of the events that violated COVID restrictions. The Prime Minister is said to have attended at least six of the twelve gatherings.

Recently, the Cabinet Office investigation was made public, stating that the Downing Street lockdown gatherings were a severe failure that was impossible to justify. After that, the Prime Minister apologised and vowed changes at the top of his Number 10 organisation, with a number of senior aides leaving as part of a Downing Street shake-up.

PM Johnson has been called to quit by a total of 14 Tory MPs, although the pressure from within the party for him to step down has faded in recent weeks. Many MPs are believed to be awaiting the conclusion of the police probe. If Mr Johnson is penalised, it is possible that new calls for his resignation would emerge.

Image: AP