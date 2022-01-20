UK PM Boris Johnson Rolls Back Plan B COVID Measures; Ends Mask Rule & Work-from-home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the end of COVID-19 measures that he had introduced to curb the significant upsurge of the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant in England. This would imply that the UK would no longer adhere to the work-at-home advisory, and mandatory mask-wearing and requirement to produce the vaccine passes at public venues. The decision was taken in view of Britain's booster rollout campaign and the strain’s almost negligible death rate and mild symptoms.

Speaking at the House of Commons, as Johnson reviewed Britain’s Plan B measures that were imposed after the new Omicron variant was detected last November in South Africa, he said that infection levels are falling across England. And since the UK has been able to double the speed of booster programs, and cases across many provinces have been falling, the country can “return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire.”

Omicron wave 'has now peaked nationally': UK PM

Johnson further informed that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) not only remain low but “are actually also falling.” And the hospital admissions which were doubling every 9 days just two weeks ago –have now stabilized. “Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally,” said the UK’s Prime Minister, citing the ONS data.

"Many nations across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns but this government took a different path," Johnson told lawmakers at House of Commons, adding that his government made the toughest decisions right. "Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public has responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A,” he reiterated.

As the Plan B measures end, across the UK, face masks would no longer be legally enforced and work from home would end effective next week. Johnson’s announcement came as Britain registered over 152,513 deaths, the seventh-highest global fatalities from COVID-19. Chris Hopson, the chief executive of the National Health Service providers, told BBC 4 that the NHS is still facing, "very, very significant pressure”, adding that even when the cases were overall reducing the hospital admissions will likely come down slower.

Experts believe that lifting of Plan B measures despite that Omicron is rampant across many regions in the UK, and not resorting to a stringent lockdown will help appease UK PM’s opponents who have lately criticised Johnson’s own breach of COVID-19 measures and his party-gate scandals. While the UK PM announced ending the Plan B restrictions, he told the House of Commons that “We must all remain cautious during these last weeks of winter,” as he also stressed that there is continued pressure on hospitals.