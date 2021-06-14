UK PM Boris Johnson Says No One At NATO Wants To 'descend Into A New Cold War With China'

UK PM Boris Johnson, on June 13, said the members of NATO do not want to “descend into a new cold war” with China. Speaking ahead of a meeting with alliance members in Brussels, the British leader asserted that China has become a “new strategic consideration” for NATO as it tries to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region. While a war of nerves is ongoing, Johnson stressed that there would be opportunities for them to “engage”.

Johnson’s latest comments echo the stance of NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg who said the alliance would need to "engage" with China on issues including climate change and arms control. While he reckoned that China was not their adversary or enemy, he pointed out that the Asian giant poses some “systematic” challenge to western security. Amongst the issues of concern were China’s military buildup, growing influence and coercive behaviour.

.@NATO has underpinned the world's stability for over 70 years, protecting a billion people and our way of life. As we build back from the pandemic, I have every confidence it will continue to be the bedrock of global defence for generations to come. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/bUvEHosBbc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 14, 2021

Earlier on Sunday Canada, one of the founding members of the non-proliferation alliance expressed concerns on growing intrusions by Beijing. In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Justin Trudeau expressed concerns over growing attempts to alter the status quo in the East China Sea. Previously, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby urged Beijing to refrain from using their coast guard vessels to engage in provocative actions that could lead to “miscalculations” and “potential physical harm”. In the latest development, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that China would "feature in the (NATO) communique in a more robust way than we've ever seen before" as the alliance begins to look more seriously at any potential threat from the country.

'Pretty disappointing relationship with Russia'

In addition to China, Johnson also talked about NATO’s “pretty disappointing” relationship with Russia. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin publically announced that the ties between his country and the US, which is a leading NATO member, have hit rock bottom. Days later Biden reaffirmed America’s support to the alliance’s mutual defence pact, which guarantees protection to all the members. Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet later this week in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva.

Image: AP