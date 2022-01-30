UK PM Boris Johnson Says Situation At Russia-Ukraine Border 'increasingly Concerning'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the situation on Ukraine's border with Russia is increasingly alarming. Russian troops, tanks, artillery, and missiles have been stationed near Ukraine's border, but the country denies intentions to attack the former Soviet republic, which shares borders with both Russia and the EU.

The British PM, wrote on Twitter, "Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border. The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion."

Earlier this week, I was briefed by our defence chiefs on the situation on Ukraine’s border.



The picture is increasingly concerning – I continue to urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion. pic.twitter.com/ILaJzxCURI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 30, 2022

UK to send additional help to NATO allies

On the other hand, UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also warned Russia of "severe costs and coordinated sanctions." The recent post from her official Twitter handle, read, "We’re increasing our offer to NATO with extra troops, air support and defensive weapons to stand up against Russian aggression. Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with severe costs and coordinated sanctions."

We’re increasing our offer to NATO with extra troops, air support and defensive weapons to stand up against Russian aggression.



Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with severe costs and coordinated sanctions. pic.twitter.com/8uJtAK7t74 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 30, 2022

As the foreign secretary confirmed that the UK is increasing its offer to NATO with additional troops, air support, and defensive weapons to counter Russian aggression, Prime Minister Johnson previously stated that the possible deployment would send a "clear message to the Kremlin." To encourage de-escalation, the UK's defence and foreign secretaries are meeting with their colleagues in Moscow.

In the following days, Johnson is expected to call upon Russian President Vladimir Putin. The UK has over 900 military personnel in Estonia, over 100 in Ukraine as part of a training mission, and a light cavalry squadron of about 150 in Poland. Meanwhile, as ministers discuss military options, UK officials will be dispatched to Brussels to finalise the details of the latest UK offer. In addition to increasing troop numbers, the British Prime Minister said that defensive weapons could be sent to Estonia. Fast jets, warships, and military experts could also be dispatched to protect the United Kingdom's NATO allies.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and Russia is seeking assurances from the West that it would never join the military alliance, which it regards as a direct danger to its security. The United States, the United Kingdom, and the former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are among NATO's 30 members. In the case of an armed attack, the members of the military alliance have agreed to help one another.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: @BorisJohnson/Twitter)