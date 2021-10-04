UK PM Boris Johnson Set To Announce Aim For 100% Green Electricity By 2035: Report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce this week that by 2035, all electricity in the United Kingdom will come from renewable sources, reported news agency Sputnik citing The Times, a British daily. The report claimed that the declaration would most likely be made during a conference speech announcing an increase in state spending on renewable and nuclear energy. The announcement is expected to come at a time when the UK is experiencing an unprecedented fuel shortage and high gas prices. However, Prime Minister Johnson claims that the new renewable energy investment plan will help the UK achieve its goal faster of net-zero emissions by 2050, reported the British daily. One of the long-term issues that the government must address is the cost of electricity and energy, Johnson said, adding that "it's high time for the country to return to nuclear power and enhance its clean energy generation which will lower energy and transportation costs," reported the daily.

According to the report, renewable energy sources produced just 43 per cent of the country's electricity in 2020, with the remaining 40 per cent coming from gas, oil, and coal, and the rest from nuclear power. Johnson has stated that by the end of the decade, he wants to expand Britain's offshore wind energy production from 10 GW, which is enough to power 10 million homes, to 40 GW. His long-term goal is to reach 60 gigawatts of power. Meanwhile, the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 26) will be held in Glasgow later this month and into early November. The United States and Canada, like the United Kingdom, have committed to achieving zero emissions from power by 2035.

PM Johnson vows to take 'decisive action' to revive country's economy

It should be mentioned here that on Sunday, October 3, PM Boris Johnson promised that the government will take "decisive action" in the domains of jobs, crime, health, and social care in an attempt to help the country's economy recover from the COVID pandemic. In response to pandemic-related concerns, the UK Prime Minister stated that the government had provided "historic levels of economic support." He also claimed that the government had protected livelihoods and kept businesses afloat in the country, reported the Russian news agency. Meanwhile, in a separate development last week, the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) imposed a price restriction on home energy bills, affecting at least 15 million customers in England, Wales, and Scotland.

