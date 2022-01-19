UK PM Boris Johnson Set To Ease Restrictions As COVID Cases Start Declining

As the cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom shows a downward trend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce some relaxation in the Coronavirus restrictions. According to a report by BBC, the Prime Minister will announce the new guidelines in Parliament on Wednesday. The report said that the Johnson-led government has been working on "plan B" for the last ten days. As per "plan B", it is expected that the administration will allow free movement in the areas where the Coronavirus cases have fallen significantly. As of now, it is mandatory for all people to wear face masks and produce their COVID passes in order to avail public services. These are due to expire on January 26.

However, with the upcoming announcement, it is expected that the government will extend the limit on indoor parties/gatherings, reopening of night clubs, no requirement for social distancing indoors and table service in hospitality venues, no limit on the number of households meeting indoors and resumption of non-professional indoor contact sports, according to BBC report. It is worth noting that the county is still reeling under the highly-infectious variant, Omicron for the last month. The government had invoked strict measures before Christmas when the country reported the maximum number of Coronavirus cases. The hospitalisation rate was also at its peak.

However, the latest trend shows that the country is reporting fewer cases compared to last week. According to the UK Department of Health and Social Care, the daily COVID figure goes down by 38.9% as compared to the previous week. The latest figure also shows a downward trend-- the weekly figure is down by 2.9% in the seven days up to 14 January. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 94,432 fresh cases of the Coronavirus.

NHS face severe staff shortage despite fair vaccination rate

Notably, the National Health Service (NHS) has been experiencing a severe shortage of healthcare staff as the infection is now infecting health care workers. According to a press statement released by the NHS last week, the second-largest single-payer healthcare system in the world, the country is experiencing the highest number of COVID absences since the vaccine rollout began last year. The UK health agency said that nearly 40,000 people reported COVID-related symptoms and did not return to their respective workplaces. As per the data proferred by the NHS, more than 35,000 healthcare staff members were sick with COVID in a span of just one week. The data has put a significant question on the COVID vaccine as nearly 90% of the NHS staff are vaccinated with both the doses and 60% had the booster jabs.

Image: AP/Unsplash