UK PM Boris Johnson Shares Diwali Wish, Thanks Indian-origin Communities For Covid Support

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Saturday, November 14, extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights. He expressed his “respect” for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have "gone out of their way” to help others during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Johnson took to his Twitter and shared a video in which he can be seen lighting a lamp. “Namaste and Happy Diwali everybody”, says Johnson at the start of the video.

Johnson wishes a Happy Diwali

Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas!



I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YhqWpq3JQH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2020

In the video, Johnson said, “Millions of lamps are once again being lit as a spectacular joyful festival of Diwali is here. And of course, I knew that this year, as with so many other events, Diwali is not going to be the same. People across this country are making huge sacrifices, your lives have been put on hold, I know, your work and businesses have been disrupted. Let's all take comfort from the meaning at the heart of this fantastic festival, and that the many millions of Diwali lights all over the world shine through the darkness as beacons of hope for a better future”.

Read: US President-elect Biden, His Deputy Harris, Incumbent President Trump Greet People On Diwali

Johnson urged people to follow the social distancing measure amid the pandemic. He said, “Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. So too, I have every confidence that we triumph over COVID-19. And as we all pull together, and play our part in defeating this virus, I'm filled with all and respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have risen to this challenge, and have gone out of their way to help others from the amazing doctors and nurses on the frontline, who cared for the sick throughout this crisis, to the temples that have used their kitchens to feed the vulnerable and support our key workers”.

Read: Diwali 2020: Chinese Envoy Extends Greetings To His 'Indian Friends' On 'festival Of Joy'

Diwali is celebrated all across India as people decorate their house, exchange gifts and offer prayers. In the caption, Johnson wrote, "I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic". This wasn't his first reference to Diwali in the week either.

Read: Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes, Messages And Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

Also Read: Diwali 2020: UAE Crown Prince Extends Greetings In Hindi, Wishes For Prosperity & Progress

(Image Credits: AP)