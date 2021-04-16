UK PM Boris Johnson Shortens India Visit Due To COVID-19; Will Arrive In Delhi On April 26

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has reduced the length of his India trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK relations, the Indian High Commission in London said on April 15. The UK Prime Minister's spokesman said that Johnson would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit, as scheduled. The visit of Prime Minister Johnson will transform the partnership of two countries across different areas relating to defence and security.

The visit of PM Johnson is expected to positively transform the partnership across the wide-spectrum of issues and areas relating to Defence and Security, the Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region (WIOR), Trade and Investments, Health care, Climate Change and people-to-people connect, the High Commission of India in London said.

Boris Johnson to visit India

Boris Johnson trip to India is considered as a step to boost India-UK relations as the two sides are set to agree on a 'Roadmap 2030'. The 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamically connections between people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration; enhanced defence and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues - Including the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific. The India-UK Partnership in Climate Action, clean energy and health care is geared for mutual benefit and a better world, it added.

The UK Prime Minister is set to arrive in India on April 26, marking his first major foreign tour after Britain's exit from the European Union. Earlier in January, Boris Johnson had called off his Republic day tour to New Delhi. due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. According to media reports, Johnson's trip to India will focus on high-level discussions with the Indian government and business leaders. The details of the UK Prime Minister's visit have not been confirmed yet.

British PM Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said, adding he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Reuters pic.twitter.com/ADpkASrfEH — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

(Inputs from PTI)

