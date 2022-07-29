UK PM Boris Johnson Takes Dig At Rishi Sunak Over Announcement To Cut VAT On Energy Bills

UK outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a swipe at his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi's Sunak after his announcement that he would cut VAT on energy bills. Addressing the Commonwealth Business Forum in Birmingham, Johnson described the decision of Sunak on cutting VAT on energy bills if he becomes Prime Minister "easier than we thought," Mirror reported. He made the statement at a time when Sunak is being accused of taking a U-turn over VAT as he had previously opposed the decision.

In his speech at the Commonwealth Business Forum, Johnson asserted that they have come to the "next stage in the great relay race of politics." He even went on to say that he did not believe it was "meant to be a relay race" when he had started, as per the Mirror report. During his address, he told the audience that the "baton" will be "seamlessly" passed and given to someone else but added, "I'll give you this assurance, they will continue with the same programme, cutting taxes, simplifying regulation as much as possible, taking advantage of all our new regulatory freedoms, getting rid of every encumbrance from solvency to MiFID to VAT on fuel - turns out to be easier than we thought."

In the UK, PM contenders Rishi Sunak and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have been making commitments regarding the decisions they would take if they win the Torry leadership race. The outgoing British PM Johnson is due to leave office on September 6. Meanwhile, Johnson expressed confidence that there will be a legacy from the taxpayers' money that has been spent on the Commonwealth Games event. He stressed that they can feel the excitement for the sporting event in Birmingham while recalling that the 2012 Summer Olympics that took place in London was a "massive global success."

Rishi Sunak promises to scrap VAT on household fuel bills

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer has pledged to scrap VAT on household fuel bills for a year if he becomes Prime Minister of Britain, The Guardian reported. Sunak said that he had knocked £400 (Rs 38,758.25) off everyone’s energy bill and gave support of £1,200 to the most vulnerable households. He further stated that the additional VAT cut will help to tackle the cost of the lviing crisis. UK Secretary of State for Business, Kwasi Kwarteng, who is supporting Liz Truss in the race to become PM described the decision of Sunak "U-turn," as per the news report. Meanwhile, UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps has defended the decision of Sunak and stressed that the VAT cut on energy bills was 'worthwhile'.

Image: AP

