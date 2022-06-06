UK: PM Boris Johnson To Address Conservative MPs Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

In a key development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be addressing the Tory MPs on Monday as he battles to remain in power at a time when a majority of the home party is reportedly turning against him. Johnson is due to speak to the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs ahead of the no-confidence vote in his leadership amid the Partygate scandal.

Earlier, in his first response after British MP Graham Brady announced that a no-confidence motion would take place in UK Prime minister Boris Johnson today from 6 PM to 8 PM (local time), the embattled Conservative leader has welcomed the move. Johnson has lauded the chance to deliver his stance to the members of the parliament, according to Downing Street as he believes Tories are unbeatable if they are “united and focused on issues that matter”.

As per The Guardian report, a No 10 spokesperson has said, “Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.”

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force”, they added, as per the report.

Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote today

Downing Street’s response came after Brady, who is also the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, told Tory MPs that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson. It will take place between 6 to 8 pm today, June 6. The British MP also said that the results would be announced “shortly” after the ballot closes at 8 PM (local time).

In a statement Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee that represents backbench Tories said that the threshold of 15% of MPs seeking a confidence vote, numbering 54, “has been exceeded”.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today, Monday 6 June,” it continued. “The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

