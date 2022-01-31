UK PM Boris Johnson To Urge Putin To 'step Back From Brink' On Ukraine Border: Report

The United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson is expected to hold a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, urging him to "step back from the brink" in Ukraine. Boris Johnson would be speaking to Putin before embarking on a Ukraine trip on Tuesday (February 1) to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ahead of the scheduled phone call, the UK PM said that if Russia tried to invade its former Soviet ally, it would face a "furious and bloody" resistance from the Ukrainian people, the Independent reported. PM Johnson went on to say that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be an absolute "global tragedy."

As tensions over Russia's military build-up on the Ukrainian border remain high, PM Johnson along with the country's foreign secretary Liz Truss will be visiting Kyiv for a day trip. The trip demonstrates the British support for Ukraine, and it comes after Johnson dispatched a small contingent of troops to the nation on a training mission. In addition, the UK also supplied defensive weapons, such as anti-tank armaments, the British news outlet reported.

'UK's goal is to continue to persuade Russia to choose a diplomatic path'

On Monday, UK foreign secretary Truss introduced new legislation in the Commons to broaden the scope of the UK's sanctions regime to include Russian people and firms with ties to the Kremlin, as well as those actively implicated in any operation in Ukraine. According to PM Johnson's official spokesperson, the UK's goal is to continue to persuade Russia to choose a diplomatic path, de-escalate, and take a step back to put the aggression to rest.

"We are attempting to shed light on some of Russia's approaches and tactics in order to persuade them to refrain from going any further," the spokesperson added as per the Independent.

UK PM vows to send British troops to help eastern European nations

It is significant to mention here that UK Prime Minister Johnson announced last week that British troops will be deployed to help eastern European nations in case Russia invades Ukraine. He had also lambasted Russia for threatening to use force to frighten people into submitting to completely unacceptable demands. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and other NATO members have stated that diplomatic talks with Russia remain a top priority in their efforts to urge Moscow to refrain from igniting a dreadful conflict. The group has also warned that Moscow will face harsh retaliation if it goes ahead with its plan to invade Ukraine.