UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit Europe Next Week As Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions Escalate

In view of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is set to visit Europe in the upcoming week for deliberation. Experts say that western officials perceive that Vladimir Putin is fearful and considers the Prime Minister Denys Shmyha-led country has become a more integrated associate of the US-led NATO.

Deeming the same as a threat to its national security and demanding NATO's rollback from Central and Eastern Europe, Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of Russian troops along its borders with Ukraine. The move has prompted numerous countries in the West to believe that Putin is eyeing an invasion.

A source told ANI, "The UK Prime Minister will continue to spearhead diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis next week, with a call with President of Russia and a trip to the region in the coming days."

In a bid to deter Putin's advancements along the Ukrainian border, PM Johnson is set to 'reiterate' the need for Russia to step back and will indulge in diplomatic deliberations with the Kremlin. The update comes after a high-level intelligence briefing on the matter at

Russia-Ukraine clash

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations & Defence Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that Moscow will be compelled to take 'countermeasures' if the West 'continues on its aggressive course'. Also, Russian officials have accused President Joe Biden-led US have been 'paying too much' attention to Russia's domestic movement of its army.

“There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live interview with Russian radio stations. “But we won't let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

'No room for compromise here': Russia on border issue with Ukraine

“While they say they won't change their positions, we won't change ours,” he said. “I don't see any room for compromise here,” AP quoted him as saying.

While speaking to BBC, an embassy official said, "Nothing specific is thought to have occurred in the past 24 hours in Kyiv". It is worth mentioning that a report was released by the US intelligence claiming that over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin.

AP has reported that fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has already killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement are at bay.