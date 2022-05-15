UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit UAE To Pay Tribute To Late President Zayed Al Nahyan

Downing Street on Sunday, April 15, confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit UAE to pay homage to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away at the age of 73 on May 13. According to the statement released by the UK PM's office, Boris Johnson will travel to the oil-rich Gulf state to pay his condolences to Al Nahyan.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi," Johnson said on Saturday.

UAE to observe 40 days of mourning

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that UAE is observing a three-day mourning period, which will see businesses shut across the country and performances halted in Sheikh Khalifa’s honour. Furthermore, Boris Johnson stated that the Abu Dhabi leader was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. According to the UK PM, through his work as President and Sheikh, he has made a personal contribution to regional stability and conservation which will be remembered for a long time.

"I know that the long and deep ties, which unite our countries, will continue and through our cooperation and friendship, we can ensure peace, prosperity and justice in the world," Johnson said, adding "I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates."

It is pertinent to mention here that Boris Johnson had visited the gulf nation back in March in the wake of the Ukraine war. It was reported that the UK Minister's visit came in the backdrop of soaring oil prices in Europe. Multiple media reports claimed Johnson urged the oil-rich country to increase the oil production.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected UAE's new President

Earlier on Saturday, rulers in the United Arab Emirates unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the nation’s president. "His assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and a new birth," AP quoted Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as saying. "We look forward to the acceleration of development aimed at consolidating the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates," he added.

With inputs from AP

Image: @BorisJohnson/Twitter/AP