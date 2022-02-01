UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Myanmar Junta To Restore Freedom And Democracy At Earliest

A day before Myanmar will complete one year of junta regime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed solidarity with the people of Naypyidaw. Taking to Twitter on the eve of the first anniversary of the military regime, Johnson reiterated that UK stood with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutal military violence and demanded to restore freedom and democracy at the earliest.

"A year ago the military junta seized power in Myanmar, trampling upon democracy. The UK stands with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutal military violence, a humanitarian crisis, and the detention of political opponents. Freedom and democracy must be restored," UK PM tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that Myanmar currently is under the control of the Junta regime that had ousted the democratically elected government. The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,400 people have been killed in protests. Despite mounting pressure domestically as well as globally, the Junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, refused to step down from his post.

Slamming the military regime, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday demanded the release of national icon Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government that has been in detention since the junta ousted the government last year. Further, Guterres also supported the demands of the Myanmar people and added he stands in "solidarity with the people", and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society. According to the UN chief, the situation in Myanmar is grim due to a tremendous rise in violence, human rights violations, rising poverty and indifference led by the military regime.

At least 290 died in detention

As per the data presented by the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week, around 12,000 remain arbitrarily detained for voicing their opposition. According to Bachelet, 9,000 of them are still facing detention and 290 have died in prison due to the alleged torture. "Armed clashes have grown in frequency and intensity throughout the country, while persecution against ethnic and religious minorities has grown, including against the Rohingya. It is the time for an "urgent, renewed effort" to restore human rights and democracy, and ensure that perpetrators of "systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account," Bachelet said in a statement released on Friday.